West Cobar Metals Unveils Promising Bulla Park Targets

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. has identified new high-priority copper and antimony targets at its Bulla Park Project, signaling potential for significant mineral deposits. The company plans to conduct a new drill program to explore these targets, which could enhance the project’s scope and value. Copper and antimony’s consistent grades over wide intervals make this an enticing opportunity for investors.

