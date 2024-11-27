West Cobar Metals Receives R&D Tax Boost

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. has received a significant boost with a $438,000 tax refund through the Australian R&D Tax Incentive, supporting their Salazar Critical Mineral Project in Western Australia. This financial support highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to advance its mineral exploration initiatives, promising potential growth in the critical minerals sector.

