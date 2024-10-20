West Cobar Metals Gains Funding for Fraser Range

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. has announced a successful application for government co-funding under the Exploration Incentive Scheme for its Fraser Range Project in Western Australia. The funding, up to $156,000, will support their exploration of promising copper and gold targets. The company plans to expedite the exploration processes, including approvals and heritage surveys.

For further insights into AU:WC1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.