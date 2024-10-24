News & Insights

West Cobar Metals Announces Share Entitlement Offer

October 24, 2024 — 05:50 pm EDT

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase one new share for every four held, plus an option for every two new shares, aiming to raise approximately A$838,751. This offer is only available to shareholders in select locations including Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, among others. Ineligible shareholders will not be able to participate due to regulatory and logistical considerations.

