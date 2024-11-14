Wesfarmers Director’s Stake Increases with New Share Allocations

Wesfarmers Limited (AU:WES) has released an update.

Wesfarmers Limited has reported a change in the director Robert Geoffrey Scott’s interest in company securities. The update includes various allocations and vesting of shares under different incentive plans, indicating a strategic alignment with long-term corporate performance goals. This development might interest shareholders and market observers as it reflects the director’s growing stake in the company.

