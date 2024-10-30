Wesfarmers Announces Director Transition with Julie Coates

Wesfarmers Limited (AU:WES) has released an update.

Wesfarmers Limited has announced that Jennifer Westacott will retire as a director at the end of her term in 2025, with Julie Coates set to join the board as a non-executive director from May 2025. Westacott, who has been with Wesfarmers since 2013, has been praised for her valuable contributions, while Coates brings extensive experience from the retail and consumer goods sectors. This transition marks a strategic move for Wesfarmers as it continues to focus on delivering shareholder value.

