Wenye Group Streamlines Financial Structure with Subsidiary Changes

December 01, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wenye Group Holdings Limited (HK:1802) has released an update.

Wenye Group Holdings Limited is undertaking strategic financial restructuring by deconsolidating certain subsidiaries and voluntarily winding up Sosang HK, a key subsidiary holding investment interests. This move aims to substantially reduce liabilities and improve the overall financial position of the company, ensuring stability and benefiting shareholders. The company assures that these actions will not negatively impact its core business operations.

