Welltower price target raised to $141 from $136 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Welltower (WELL) to $141 from $136 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm says that despite healthcare real estate investment trusts’ outperformance in fiscal 2024, it continues to like the subsector into fiscal 2025, but feels “some rotation is warranted. Mizuho reiterates a positive stance on senior housing and shifted to neutral from positive on the skilled nursing facility group. It recommends rotating into life sciences as it sees venture funding improving through the year.

