Wellnex Life Plans LSE Listing to Expand Globally

November 04, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Wellnex Life Ltd (ASX:WNX) is capitalizing on the success of Pain Away, Australia’s leading natural topical pain relief brand, by planning a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange to bolster its financial growth and international expansion. The company has deferred a payment related to the Pain Away acquisition to align with the LSE listing, aiming to access UK investors and retire existing debts. This strategic move marks a significant step in Wellnex Life’s journey to enhance its global footprint in the healthcare market.

