Welife Technology Faces Continued Trading Suspension

Welife Technology Limited, an investment holding company primarily involved in restaurant operations, has announced a continued suspension of its stock trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Despite the trading halt since November 2023, the company assures that business operations remain stable, while efforts to publish outstanding financial results are underway.

