This Week's 5 Best Growth Stock Earnings Charts

It’s another big week for earnings as hundreds of companies are reporting, including three of the Magnificent 7 stocks. With that many companies on the docket, which stocks should you be zeroing in on and watching this week?

There are plenty of popular growth stocks set to report earnings. I’ve picked out five that also have excellent earnings surprise track records. One is even a value stock, based on forward P/E.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter for the last year, yet each of these companies has done so. One company has almost a perfect 5-year track record, with just one miss.

It takes great communication from management, and analysts asking the right questions, to get a great earnings surprise track record.

Will these companies beat again this quarter?

5 Best Growth Stock Earnings Charts

1. Meta Platforms, Inc. ( META ) has a great track record with 6 beats in a row. Shares of Meta Platforms have soared this year, adding 31%. Yet, it is pretty cheap compared to other growth stocks. Meta Platforms has a forward P/E of just 23. Should Meta Platforms be on your short list?

2. Crocs, Inc. ( CROX ) has only missed one time on earnings in the last 5 years and it was in 2020. That is impressive. Think about the period where there were supply chain and inventory issues and yet Crocs still beat. Shares of Crocs have soared in 2024, rising 42%. Yet Crocs is cheap, with a forward P/E of 10.4. Is Crocs too hot to handle into this earnings report?

3. Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG ) has a stellar track record, with just 2 misses in the last 5 years. Both of those were in 2020, right when the pandemic hit. Travel has been hot but shares of Booking are up just 4.9% year-to-date. However, it’s cheap for a growth stock, with a forward P/E of 21. Should Booking Holdings be on your short list?

4. Coinbase Global, Inc. ( COIN ) has been on a hot streak. Coinbase has beat 5 quarters in a row, and those have been massive beats. Shares of Coinbase are up 29% year-to-date. It is not cheap, but has a growth stock P/E of 35. Is it time to buy Coinbase?

5. Roku, Inc. ( ROKU ) has beat 6 out of the last 7 quarters and has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years. Impressive. But the Street doesn’t seem to care. Shares of Roku are down 37% year-to-date. Roku doesn’t yet have a P/E as earnings are still expected to be negative. Will Roku beat again?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of BKNG in her personal portfolio.]

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.