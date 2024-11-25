Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 73 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BAC
|Bank of America Corp
|A
|C
|A
|CASY
|Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|COST
|Costco Wholesale Corporation
|A
|C
|A
|ED
|Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|EME
|EMCOR Group, Inc.
|A
|B
|A
|GS
|Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|A
|B
|A
|HBAN
|Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
|A
|C
|A
|IBN
|ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR
|A
|B
|A
|PCVX
|Vaxcyte, Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|PG
|Procter & Gamble Company
|A
|C
|A
|TKO
|TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Class A
|A
|C
|A
|TOST
|Toast, Inc. Class A
|A
|B
|A
|WCN
|Waste Connections, Inc.
|A
|C
|A
Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BRK.A
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A
|A
|C
|B
|BURL
|Burlington Stores, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|ISRG
|Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
|A
|B
|B
|KR
|Kroger Co.
|A
|C
|B
|MUSA
|Murphy USA, Inc.
|A
|C
|B
|NEE
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|A
|C
|B
|YPF
|YPF SA Sponsored ADR Class D
|A
|B
|B
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AER
|AerCap Holdings NV
|B
|D
|B
|AUR
|Aurora Innovation, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|CNH
|CNH Industrial NV
|B
|C
|B
|CQP
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|B
|C
|B
|CTVA
|Corteva Inc
|B
|C
|B
|ETN
|Eaton Corp. Plc
|B
|C
|B
|GFL
|GFL Environmental Inc
|B
|C
|B
|GILD
|Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|GLPI
|Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|GNRC
|Generac Holdings Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|INFY
|Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|J
|Jacobs Solutions Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|KEY
|KeyCorp
|B
|D
|B
|OMC
|Omnicom Group Inc
|B
|C
|B
|PCTY
|Paylocity Holding Corp.
|B
|B
|B
|SNA
|Snap-on Incorporated
|B
|C
|B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BALL
|Ball Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|BN
|Brookfield Corporation
|B
|D
|C
|EXC
|Exelon Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|HCA
|HCA Healthcare Inc
|B
|C
|C
|JD
|JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|B
|C
|KSPI
|Kaspi.kz Joint Stock Company Sponsored ADR RegS
|C
|C
|C
|PANW
|Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|ROL
|Rollins, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|SAN
|Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|SHW
|Sherwin-Williams Company
|C
|C
|C
|SLF
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|SUZ
|Suzano SA Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|XPO
|XPO, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AVY
|Avery Dennison Corporation
|D
|C
|C
|CNQ
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|C
|C
|C
|CPRT
|Copart, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|DE
|Deere & Company
|C
|D
|C
|FNV
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|GIB
|CGI Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|HSY
|Hershey Company
|C
|C
|C
|SMCI
|Super Micro Computer, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|TECK
|Teck Resources Limited Class B
|C
|D
|C
|WSO.B
|Watsco, Inc. Class B
|C
|C
|C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|A
|Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|AVTR
|Avantor, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|BEPC
|Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A
|C
|D
|D
|BUD
|Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|DHR
|Danaher Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|DXCM
|DexCom, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|MRVL
|Marvell Technology, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|MSCI
|MSCI Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|TMO
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|UPS
|United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B
|D
|B
|D
|WMG
|Warner Music Group Corp. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|WPC
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|D
|D
|D
Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|STLA
|Stellantis N.V.
|F
|C
|F
|VRSN
|VeriSign, Inc.
|F
|C
|F
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
