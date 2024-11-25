Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 73 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BAC Bank of America Corp A C A CASY Casey's General Stores, Inc. A C A COST Costco Wholesale Corporation A C A ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. A C A EME EMCOR Group, Inc. A B A GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. A B A HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated A C A IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR A B A PCVX Vaxcyte, Inc. A C A PG Procter & Gamble Company A C A TKO TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Class A A C A TOST Toast, Inc. Class A A B A WCN Waste Connections, Inc. A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BRK.A Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A A C B BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. B B B ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. A B B KR Kroger Co. A C B MUSA Murphy USA, Inc. A C B NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. A C B YPF YPF SA Sponsored ADR Class D A B B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AER AerCap Holdings NV B D B AUR Aurora Innovation, Inc. Class A B C B CNH CNH Industrial NV B C B CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B C B CTVA Corteva Inc B C B ETN Eaton Corp. Plc B C B GFL GFL Environmental Inc B C B GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. B C B GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. B C B GNRC Generac Holdings Inc. B B B INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR B C B J Jacobs Solutions Inc. B C B KEY KeyCorp B D B OMC Omnicom Group Inc B C B PCTY Paylocity Holding Corp. B B B SNA Snap-on Incorporated B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BALL Ball Corporation C C C BN Brookfield Corporation B D C EXC Exelon Corporation B C C HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C C JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C KSPI Kaspi.kz Joint Stock Company Sponsored ADR RegS C C C PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. C B C ROL Rollins, Inc. C C C SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C SHW Sherwin-Williams Company C C C SLF Sun Life Financial Inc. C B C SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR C C C XPO XPO, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AVY Avery Dennison Corporation D C C CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited C C C CPRT Copart, Inc. D C C DE Deere & Company C D C FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation C C C GIB CGI Inc. Class A C C C HSY Hershey Company C C C SMCI Super Micro Computer, Inc. D C C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B C D C WSO.B Watsco, Inc. Class B C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade A Agilent Technologies, Inc. D B D AVTR Avantor, Inc. D C D BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A C D D BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR D C D DHR Danaher Corporation D C D DXCM DexCom, Inc. D C D MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. D C D MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A D C D TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. D C D UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B D B D WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A D C D WPC W. P. Carey Inc. D D D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade STLA Stellantis N.V. F C F VRSN VeriSign, Inc. F C F

