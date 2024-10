Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 125 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEE Ameren Corporation A C A ATO Atmos Energy Corporation A C A AU Anglogold Ashanti PLC A C A CASY Casey's General Stores, Inc. A C A CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. A C A COR Cencora, Inc. A C A DTE DTE Energy Company A C A DVA DaVita Inc. A C A EVRG Evergy, Inc. A C A FOXA Fox Corporation Class A A C A FTS Fortis Inc. A C A KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation A B A KR Kroger Co. A C A NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. A C A NEM Newmont Corporation A B A O Realty Income Corporation A C A SCCO Southern Copper Corporation A B A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade DFS Discover Financial Services B B B IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR A B B JEF Jefferies Financial Group Inc. A B B MMYT MakeMyTrip Ltd. A C B NVDA NVIDIA Corporation B B B SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A A C B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMP Ameriprise Financial, Inc. B C B AOS A. O. Smith Corporation B C B ARGX argenx SE ADR B B B AZO AutoZone, Inc. B D B BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B BLK BlackRock, Inc. B C B CAT Caterpillar Inc. B C B CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR A C B CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. B B B EA Electronic Arts Inc. B C B EDU New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR B C B EG Everest Group, Ltd. B C B FER Ferrovial SE B C B FLUT Flutter Entertainment Plc B C B GLW Corning Inc B C B HPQ HP Inc. B C B ITUB Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd B C B JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B KNSL Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. B B B KVUE Kenvue, Inc. B C B MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A B C B MCD McDonald's Corporation B D B MDT Medtronic Plc B C B MRK Merck & Co., Inc. B B B NMR Nomura Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR C A B OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation B C B PAA Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. B C B PEP PepsiCo, Inc. B C B RVTY Revvity, Inc. B C B SJM J.M. Smucker Company B C B SKX Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Class A B C B TU TELUS Corporation B C B UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. B C B UHAL U-Haul Holding Company B D B VICI VICI Properties Inc B C B WPC W. P. Carey Inc. B C B YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. C C C AFRM Affirm Holdings, Inc. Class A C B C AMGN Amgen Inc. B C C ANET Arista Networks, Inc. C B C CARR Carrier Global Corp. C B C CFG Citizens Financial Group, Inc. B C C GEHC GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. C C C GM General Motors Company C B C HUBB Hubbell Incorporated C C C IMO Imperial Oil Limited C B C KEY KeyCorp C C C MSFT Microsoft Corporation C C C PSA Public Storage B C C SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR C C C VTRS Viatris, Inc. B D C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACN Accenture Plc Class A C C C BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR B C C BG Bunge Global SA C D C BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs C C C BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR C D C CPAY Corpay, Inc. C C C DOW Dow, Inc. C C C DOX Amdocs Limited C C C FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR D C C GIB CGI Inc. Class A C C C HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR C C C ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. C C C LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. D C C LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. C C C LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV C C C MU Micron Technology, Inc. D C C NTES Netease Inc Sponsored ADR C C C SNA Snap-on Incorporated C C C SNX TD SYNNEX Corporation C C C SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR C D C TECH Bio-Techne Corporation C C C TFX Teleflex Incorporated C C C TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated C C C WDAY Workday, Inc. Class A D B C WYNN Wynn Resorts, Limited C C C YUMC Yum China Holdings, Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade DVN Devon Energy Corporation D C D EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR D C D HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. D C D ICLR ICON Plc D C D INTU Intuit Inc. D C D MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. D C D NET Cloudflare Inc Class A D B D QGEN QIAGEN NV D D D SAIA Saia, Inc. D C D SCHW Charles Schwab Corp D C D TD Toronto-Dominion Bank D C D TER Teradyne, Inc. D B D TXT Textron Inc. D C D VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A D B D WSO Watsco, Inc. D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BF.A Brown-Forman Corporation Class A F C D BIDU Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A F C D DEO Diageo plc Sponsored ADR F C D LBRDA Liberty Broadband Corp. Class A D C D PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR F C D STLA Stellantis N.V. F C D ZBH Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade GPN Global Payments Inc. F C F WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. F D F

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Stock Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. But, you must be a subscriber to one of my premium services. Or, if you are a member of one of my premium services, you can go here to get started.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.