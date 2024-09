Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 125 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AXP American Express Company A B A CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. A B A CLX Clorox Company A B A DFS Discover Financial Services A B A EIX Edison International A C A FOX Fox Corporation Class B A C A GIS General Mills, Inc. A C A IBKR Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Class A A B A IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR A B A ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. A C A JEF Jefferies Financial Group Inc. A B A JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. A C A NI NiSource Inc A B A NTRA Natera, Inc. A B A PNW Pinnacle West Capital Corporation A B A SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A A C A TRP TC Energy Corporation A B A TSN Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A A B A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AIZ Assurant, Inc. A C B AJG Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. B C B CASY Casey's General Stores, Inc. A C B CCEP Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc A C B CLH Clean Harbors, Inc. A C B COR Cencora, Inc. A C B CPB Campbell Soup Company A C B DVA DaVita Inc. A C B ELV Elevance Health, Inc. A C B EPD Enterprise Products Partners L.P. A C B ET Energy Transfer LP A C B STX Seagate Technology Holdings PLC B B B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFRM Affirm Holdings, Inc. Class A B B B AGR Avangrid, Inc. B B B CCK Crown Holdings, Inc. B C B CFG Citizens Financial Group, Inc. B C B CPT Camden Property Trust B C B DOC Healthpeak Properties, Inc. B B B DRI Darden Restaurants, Inc. B C B EXC Exelon Corporation B C B FSLR First Solar, Inc. B B B FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One B C B GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. B B B GM General Motors Company B B B HDB HDFC Bank Limited Sponsored ADR B C B HUBB Hubbell Incorporated B C B ITT ITT, Inc. B C B KEY KeyCorp B C B MEDP Medpace Holdings, Inc. B B B MET MetLife, Inc. B B B PDD PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B B STT State Street Corporation B C B TGT Target Corporation B B B UI Ubiquiti Inc. A C B ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. C C C AVTR Avantor, Inc. C C C AVY Avery Dennison Corporation C B C AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C C BJ BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. C C C CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR B C C DELL Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C C C C EA Electronic Arts Inc. C C C EFX Equifax Inc. C C C EG Everest Group, Ltd. C C C FER Ferrovial SE C C C GLW Corning Inc B C C IT Gartner, Inc. C C C ITUB Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd C C C KNSL Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. C B C KSPI Kaspi.kz Joint Stock Company Sponsored ADR RegS C C C LH Labcorp Holdings Inc. C C C MCK McKesson Corporation B C C MDT Medtronic Plc C C C MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. C C C MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. C C C MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR C B C NMR Nomura Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR C B C PAA Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. B C C RPM RPM International Inc. C C C SMCI Super Micro Computer, Inc. C C C UNP Union Pacific Corporation C C C XPO XPO, Inc. C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AES AES Corporation C C C APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. C C C BETR Better Home & Finance Holding Company Class A C C C CCL.U Carnival Corporation C C C CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited C C C DVN Devon Energy Corporation D C C FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation C D C GRAB Grab Holdings Limited Class A C C C HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. D C C IPG Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. C C C JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D B C MAR Marriott International, Inc. Class A C C C NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B D C C PFG Principal Financial Group, Inc. C C C SCHW Charles Schwab Corp C C C TD Toronto-Dominion Bank C C C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B C D C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACN Accenture Plc Class A D C D ADBE Adobe Inc. D C D ADI Analog Devices, Inc. D D D AME AMETEK, Inc. D C D ASML ASML Holding NV ADR D C D BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR C D D CPAY Corpay, Inc. D C D FDX FedEx Corporation D D D FMX Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B D B D GFL GFL Environmental Inc C D D GIB CGI Inc. Class A D C D HRL Hormel Foods Corporation D C D LRCX Lam Research Corporation D C D MU Micron Technology, Inc. D B D OLED Universal Display Corporation D C D PINS Pinterest, Inc. Class A D C D ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. D C D SNA Snap-on Incorporated D C D SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR D D D TFX Teleflex Incorporated D C D TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated D C D WDAY Workday, Inc. Class A D B D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. F C D CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation D D D WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. F D D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade DEO Diageo plc Sponsored ADR F C F STLA Stellantis N.V. F C F

