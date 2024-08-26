[Weekly Roundup] AI Puts the Don Draper Lifestyle in Its Crosshairs

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The “tradwife” may be making a comeback, but the “trad commute” is definitely not. That’s bad news for the owners of commercial skyscrapers and other office buildings.

The rise of artificial intelligence is even worse news for commercial landlords.

A “tradwife,” short for “traditional wife,” is a woman who embraces traditional gender roles. She stays home to raise children, cooks sit-down meals, and maintains a tidy house, while her husband focuses on bringing home the bacon.

For those of a certain generation, think: June Cleaver from Leave It to Beaver. Or, in the last decade, Betty Draper from Mad Men.

Thanks to these influencers, the tradwife lifestyle has gained renewed popularity in recent years. However, the Don Draper’s – or those who commute to work – are far and few between.

Suburban-dwelling commuters are becoming a relic… as recent data from the New York region’s Metro-North Railroad makes very clear. Total ridership on these commuter rail lines is barely higher than it was in 1990, and 30% below the peak levels of 2019. A sharp falloff in “commutation tickets” like monthly passes explains most of the drop.

Commuter tickets accounted for only 31% of total ridership last year, which is half of what it was in 1990. Discretionary one-way tickets are filling part of the void, but as Metro-North management explains…

Many riders use… non-commutation or discretionary tickets for work travel, due to hybrid schedules that [do] not require daily travel to offices. As a result, ticket-buying has shifted from commutation tickets to these media.

Commuter trends in New York are not unique. They are representative of similar trends from coast to coast, which is why vacancy rates in many major city centers are far above the national average. Take a look at the chart below…

The growing work-from-home trend has been weighing on office demand for several years already. Artificial intelligence adds even more downward pressure on that demand by eliminating jobs up and down the food chain.

According to a Forbes article, “The State of Hybrid Workspaces in 2024,” 12.7% of full-time employees now work from home, while 28.2% use a hybrid model that includes both at-home and in-office activity. Both percentages are rising rapidly.

Not surprisingly, the year-end 2023 U.S. Office Market Outlook report by Colliers makes for grim reading. The report states…

The U.S. office market now has 233.3 million square feet of available sublease space, notably higher than the previous cycle’s peak of 133.3 million square feet in Q2 2009… lenders will remain active with extend-and-pretend loan extensions, but with $2.8 trillion of loans across all asset classes coming due by 2028… distress will rise.

Colliers also reports that the U.S. national average vacancy rate for central business districts (CBD) has soared to a record high, as the chart below shows.

Surprisingly, the vacancy rate of downtown Class A properties is now higher than the vacancy rate of suburban office properties. This data point is consistent with the fact that a growing number of employees are working closer to their homes, if they go to an office at all.

So, while the “tradwife” may be making a comeback, the “trad commute” is definitely not. And although urban office properties do still serve a purpose in the modern economy, they now sit squarely in the crosshairs of the AI megatrend.

