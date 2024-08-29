The Week Ahead: What's on Tap After Labor Day

While August's final S&P U.S. manufacturing and services purchasing mangers' indexes (PMI) readings will be released next week, investors will have a deluge of employment data to dig through.

Once again, the earnings docket features a mixture of technology and retail stocks, with Broadcom (AVGO), C3.ai (AI), ChargePoint (CHPT), Ciena (CIEN), DocuSign (DOCU), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Smartsheet (SMAR) all scheduled to report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

U.S. markets are closed on Monday, September 2 for the Labor Day holiday.

On Tuesday, September 3, investors will unpack the final S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI for August, as well as construction spending and ISM manufacturing data.

The U.S. trade deficit, job openings, and factory orders are slated for release on Wednesday, September 4. In addition, the Fed will update its Beige Book.

Not only are jobless claims are on tap for Thursday, September 5, but investors will unpack the July ADP employment report. Also scheduled to drop is a second-quarter revision to U.S. productivity, as well as the S&P U.S. services PMI and ISM services.

Friday, September 6 comes with more employment data. the U.S. employment report, unemployment rate, and hourly wages data will are all expected to drop. Plus, New York Fed President John Williams will give a speech.

