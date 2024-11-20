The Week Ahead: PCE Data, Thanksgiving Holiday

Next week will bring the final days of November as well as the Thanksgiving holiday, with markets closed on Thursday and shutting early on Friday. Nevertheless, there will be no shortage of economic indicators for traders to digest before those closures, with the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index and consumer confidence data scheduled for release.

Retailers are on the earning docket before Black Friday, with Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Best Buy (BBY), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Kohl's (KSS), Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), and Urban Outfitters (URBN) expected to announce results. Tech giants CrowdStrike (CRWD), Dell Technologies (DELL), and HP (HPQ) will report as well.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no economic data scheduled for Monday, November 25.

Tuesday, November 26 features the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, consumer confidence, and new home sales data. Plus, the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its May Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Wednesday, November 27 packs a heavy economic data punch, with initial jobless claims, durable goods orders, trade balance in goods, advanced retail and wholesale inventories, and a gross domestic product (GDP) revision on tap. Investors will also be eyeing personal income and spending data, pending home sales, as well as the PCE and core PCE indexes for October.

Markets will be closed on Thursday, November 28 to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Chicago Business Barometer (PMI) is due out on Friday, November 29, before an early market closes at 1 p.m. ET.

