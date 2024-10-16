The Week Ahead: Blue Chip Earnings Continue

Earnings season remains in full swing next week, with several blue chips still waiting for their turn in the confessional. The likes of 3M (MMM), Coca-Cola (KO), IBM (IBM), and Verizon (VZ) are due to make their mark, while American Airlines (AAL), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Tesla (TSLA), and T-Mobile (TMUS) are other big names also on the docket. Economic news will move at a slower pace, though the regular jobs report and several U.S. Federal Reserve speeches are expected.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan is scheduled to speak on Monday, October 21.

Tuesday, October 22 will bring a speech from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker.

Existing home sales is due out on Wednesday, October 23.

Thursday, October 24 brings the usual weekly jobs data, in addition to the S&P flash U.S. services and manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as new home sales.

Durable goods orders and consumer sentiment will be released on Friday, October 25.

