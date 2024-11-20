Wedbush says would still be years for Trade Desk OS to catch up to Roku, Amazon

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese notes the competitive landscape for CTV OS’s will be changing in 2025, with Trade Desk (TTD) launching a new Connected TV Operating System and potentially adding real competition to the market. Trade Desk said that its new Operating System will not be deployed until 2025, meaning this will not impact 2024 holiday CTV sales, the firm adds. Wedbush says that Trade Desk is “clearly looking to replace the various clunky user interfaces across the CTV landscape,” but this will surely take time to get off the ground to become any sort of competitive threat to Roku (ROKU) in terms of user base. The firm further argues that it thinks the competitive threat will build over time, assuming Trade Desk’s OS is in fact user-friendly and that it forms partnerships with most or all of the major OEM competitors. In the best case scenario for Trade Desk, it would still be years for its “Ventura” OS to catch up to Roku and Amazon (AMZN) on household users, Wedbush adds. The firm has an Outperform rating on Roku with a price target of $85 on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ROKU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.