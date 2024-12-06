News & Insights

Stocks

WEC Energy Group Reports Strong Growth and Future Plans

December 06, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from WEC Energy Group ( (WEC) ).

WEC Energy Group is showcasing robust growth in its asset base and strong financial performance, maintaining a remarkable 20-year streak of exceeding earnings guidance. The company plans to raise its dividend by 6.9% in 2025, continuing its tradition of rewarding shareholders. With a focus on renewable energy, WEC is investing an additional $4.3 billion over the next five years, highlighting major projects like regulated renewables and LNG capacity, while planning to eliminate coal by 2032.

Find detailed analytics on WEC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.