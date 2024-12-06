WEC Energy Group Reports Strong Growth and Future Plans

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WEC Energy Group is showcasing robust growth in its asset base and strong financial performance, maintaining a remarkable 20-year streak of exceeding earnings guidance. The company plans to raise its dividend by 6.9% in 2025, continuing its tradition of rewarding shareholders. With a focus on renewable energy, WEC is investing an additional $4.3 billion over the next five years, highlighting major projects like regulated renewables and LNG capacity, while planning to eliminate coal by 2032.

