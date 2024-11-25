News & Insights

Webjet Group’s Strong Start Post-Demerger

November 25, 2024 — 03:18 am EST

Webjet Group Limited (AU:WJL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Webjet Group Limited reported a strong financial performance for the first half of 2025, with an EBITDA of $19.4 million and a net cash position of $100.7 million, despite facing challenging economic conditions. The company, newly demerged from WEB Travel Group, focused on higher-margin products and international bookings to drive growth, while restructuring efforts are underway to further enhance profitability. With a solid balance sheet, Webjet Group is set to pursue strategic growth initiatives and enhance its position in the online travel market.

