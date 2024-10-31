News & Insights

Webjet Group’s Demerger Tax Ruling Clarified

Webjet Group Limited (AU:WJL) has released an update.

Webjet Group Limited has announced a final class ruling from the Australian Taxation Office regarding the tax implications of its recent demerger from WEB Travel Group Limited. This ruling, effective from 30 September 2024, clarifies the tax consequences for shareholders following the separation of the two entities. Investors can find a detailed guide to these implications in the Demerger Booklet available on the ASX.

