Wearable Devices Ltd. Launches Share Purchase Warrant

Wearable Devices Ltd. has issued a new Ordinary Shares Purchase Warrant, allowing holders to purchase shares at a set price until November 2029. The warrant offers flexibility with options for cash or cashless exercise, depending on the availability of a registration statement for the shares. This strategic move could interest investors looking for opportunities in the wearable technology market.

