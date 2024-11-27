News & Insights

Wearable Devices Ltd. Launches Share Purchase Warrant

November 27, 2024 — 09:59 am EST

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has released an update.

Wearable Devices Ltd. has issued a new Ordinary Shares Purchase Warrant, allowing holders to purchase shares at a set price until November 2029. The warrant offers flexibility with options for cash or cashless exercise, depending on the availability of a registration statement for the shares. This strategic move could interest investors looking for opportunities in the wearable technology market.

