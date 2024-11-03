WCM Global Growth Unveils Successful Share Placement and Plan

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Limited has successfully raised $41.2 million through a share placement to professional investors, while also launching a share purchase plan for existing shareholders at a discounted price of $1.56 per share. This initiative aims to boost the company’s market capitalization and liquidity, while providing shareholders the opportunity to increase their holdings without brokerage fees. WCM’s investment portfolio has shown strong performance, achieving an annual return of 14.55% since its inception in 2017.

