Waymo One expanding to Miami

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) Waymo announced that Waymo One, its robotaxi service, will be expanding to Miami, Florida. “While Miami is known for its sun and fun, the city is also an emerging hub for innovation,” the company said. “Waymo’s autonomous driving technology offers an opportunity to provide safer, more accessible, all-electric mobility to Miami’s residents and tourists. In early 2025, we’ll begin reacquainting Waymo’s all-electric Jaguar I-PACEs to Miami’s streets. Through our new fleet partnership with Moove, a global leader in innovative mobility solutions, we’ll work to open our doors to riders in 2026, offering our ride-hailing service via the Waymo One app.”

