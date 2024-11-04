News & Insights

Stocks

Wayfair earnings selloff a buying opportunity, says JPMorgan

November 04, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan views the post-earnings selloff in shares of Wayfair (W) as a buying opportunity. The company’s efforts support continued share gains ahead and “spring-loaded growth whenever the market improves,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that in the near term, Wayfair’s price and advertising investments are pressuring margins but have been largely offset by continued expense efficiency. JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on the shares with a $63 price target

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on W:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

W

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.