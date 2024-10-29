Way2VAT Boosts Revenue with Key Client Expansion

WAY 2 VAT LTD (AU:W2V) has released an update.

Way2VAT Ltd reported a 74% increase in revenue for Q3 FY24, reaching $1.415 million, thanks to a significant rise in invoice processing and an expanded contract with Solenis Chemical. The company also grew its enterprise client base, including a deal with a major NASDAQ-listed technology firm. Despite delays in VAT reclaim processes affecting cash flow, Way2VAT anticipates improved cash receipts in the next quarter.

