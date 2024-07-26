WATCH: Robert F. Kennedy, Michael Saylor to Speak at Largest Bitcoin Conference in Nashville

The Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville continues today with a packed schedule of high-profile keynotes and discussions on the future of Bitcoin.

Following yesterday's industry-focused sessions, the main two-day Bitcoin 2024 conference kicks off this morning. Speakers slated for today include Michael Saylor, Cathie Wood, Edward Snowden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and more Bitcoin luminaries.

The conference opened with remarks from Tennessee's Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor will deliver a keynote speech on Bitcoin and MicroStrategy.

ARK Invest's Cathie Wood will speak on macroeconomic trends and Bitcoin's role. U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis and Tim Scott will discuss Bitcoin's growing prominence in American politics.

Other notable sessions include Edward Snowden and U.S. Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

With over 35,000 attendees, Bitcoin 2024 is poised to be the largest Bitcoin conference ever. The event underscores Bitcoin's evolution from an obscure digital asset to an integral part of the global financial system.

The speaker lineup attracts financial, political, and cultural leaders. Their presentations will explore Bitcoin's potential to transform money, business, technology, and society. They will be followed by some huge announcements.

Bitcoin 2024's Industry Day will be live-streamed on Bitcoin Magazine YouTube and X today, starting at 9:00 AM EST.

