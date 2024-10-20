News & Insights

Stocks

Washington H. Soul Pattinson Announces 2024 AGM

October 20, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, a diversified investment house, has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 22 in Sydney. The meeting will offer shareholders insights into the company’s investment strategies across diverse asset classes, aiming for long-term capital growth and consistent dividends. Interested parties can attend in person or via a webcast.

For further insights into AU:SOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WSOUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.