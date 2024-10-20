Washington H. Soul Pattinson Announces 2024 AGM

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, a diversified investment house, has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 22 in Sydney. The meeting will offer shareholders insights into the company’s investment strategies across diverse asset classes, aiming for long-term capital growth and consistent dividends. Interested parties can attend in person or via a webcast.

