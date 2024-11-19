Warrior Gold Inc: New Drilling at KL West Begins

Warrior Gold Inc (TSE:KLDC) has released an update.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries has begun drilling at the KL West Property, targeting the Hargreaves Historical Shaft and Jo Zone Footwall. The program aims to uncover potential gold deposits in an area historically known for significant gold findings. This exploration could be a promising opportunity for investors interested in gold stocks.

