Wang On Properties Shows Sales Surge Amid Profit Dip

Wang On Properties Ltd. reported a substantial growth in contracted sales, soaring 86% year-on-year to HK$1,247 million for the six months ending September 2024. Despite a revenue increase of 54% to HK$442 million, the profit attributable to shareholders plummeted by 64%, highlighting underlying cost concerns. The company’s net asset value saw a modest rise, reflecting a stable financial position amidst fluctuating earnings.

