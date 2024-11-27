News & Insights

Wang On Properties Shows Sales Surge Amid Profit Dip

November 27, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Wang On Properties Ltd. (HK:1243) has released an update.

Wang On Properties Ltd. reported a substantial growth in contracted sales, soaring 86% year-on-year to HK$1,247 million for the six months ending September 2024. Despite a revenue increase of 54% to HK$442 million, the profit attributable to shareholders plummeted by 64%, highlighting underlying cost concerns. The company’s net asset value saw a modest rise, reflecting a stable financial position amidst fluctuating earnings.

