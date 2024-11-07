News & Insights

WAM Research Boosts Portfolio with Key Investments

November 07, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

WAM Research Ltd. (AU:WAX) has released an update.

WAM Research Ltd. reports robust growth as its investment portfolio outperformed the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index, driven by successful investments in HMC Capital and Myer Holdings. HMC Capital’s recent acquisition of Global Switch Australia is seen as a strategic move into the data center market, while Myer Holdings’ expansion plan with Premier Investments is set to enhance its retail footprint and brand portfolio. These developments underscore the company’s strategic positioning in high-growth sectors, promising potential returns for investors.

