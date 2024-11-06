News & Insights

WAM Capital Highlights Strong Portfolio Performance

November 06, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

WAM Capital Ltd. (AU:WAM) has released an update.

WAM Capital Limited has showcased a strong investment portfolio performance in October 2024, surpassing the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Key contributors to this success include HMC Capital, which completed a $300 million capital raise for a major data centre acquisition, and Zip Co, whose US business has significantly boosted its share price. Both companies are expected to drive future earnings and valuation growth, highlighting promising opportunities in digital infrastructure and the buy now, pay later market.

