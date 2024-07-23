Walmart (WMT) Gears Up for Back-to-School Shopping Season

As the back-to-school season approaches, Walmart Inc. WMT stands out as a one-stop shopping destination, offering a wide range of products and convenient shopping services to customers.



Walmart has a wide range of back-to-school items, including pens, backpacks, first-day outfits and lunchboxes, all priced under $10. The omnichannel retailer is also enhancing convenience for families gearing up for the new school year by expanding its range of shipping, delivery and digital services. Customers can now save even more time with options like same-day curbside pickup and Express Delivery, available in as little as 30 minutes.

Given that families are anticipated to spend over $800 on average for clothes, shoes, school supplies and electronics, Walmart's selection of products under $10 is designed to support parents, teachers and students for the upcoming school season. By offering products from leading national and private brands priced under $10, WMT is aiding families in maintaining their budgets.



The company is offering a comprehensive selection of school supplies from trusted brands like Pen+Gear and Crayola, along with popular franchise-themed items, ensuring parents and students can find everything they need for the school year. The company is offering a wide selection of affordable school styles featuring private labels such as No Boundaries, Scoop, Free Assembly and Wonder Nation, alongside offerings from famous national brands like Levi’s, Justice, Reebok and Claire’s.



Students can rely on Walmart for all their electronic essentials, featuring trusted brands such as Apple, HP, Samsung, and JBL. The company features a Kids Tablet line in partnership with ABC Mouse, providing exclusive children's content free with each purchase. Moreover, customers can access top-brand, high-quality products at significantly reduced prices through Walmart Restored, a curated collection of refurbished technology and appliances available via Walmart Marketplace.

Walmart’s Classroom Registry on Walmart.com and its application help educators save on classroom supplies by offering an easy way to plan, shop, and share wish lists. Management is simplifying the shopping experience for families and students by providing convenient access to nutritious and appealing meal essentials for the upcoming school year. The company’s one-click food basket provides two weeks of lunches for approximately $2 per day, highlighting its affordability and convenience.



College students can easily find everything they need, from dorm essentials to high-tech tools for assignments and projects. Walmart+ is extending the full benefits of a regular membership to college and graduate students at a discounted rate of 50%.



As Walmart continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it is committed to supporting families, educators and students as they prepare for a successful school year ahead. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s shares have increased 17.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 16.4% growth.

Other Top-Rated Retail Bets

Burlington Stores BURL is a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices. BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.7%, on average. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington Stores’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 9.5% and 25.4%, respectively, from year-ago reported numbers.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST holds a Zacks Rank #2 at present. COST, which operates membership warehouse clubs, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.2% and 10.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure.



Ross Stores ROST, one of the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chains, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current financial-year sales and earnings calls for growth of around 4.1% and 7.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

