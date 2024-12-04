Walmart completes $2.3B acquisition of Vizio

Walmart (WMT) on Tuesday announced the completion of the company’s acquisition of VIZIO (VZIO). The closing of the deal follows the expiration of the waiting period under federal regulations. “VIZIO offers great products at great prices that customers love. They’ve always put customers at the center of their business – and that’s core to Walmart’s values and the omnichannel experiences we’re excited to roll out,” said Seth Dallaire, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Walmart U.S. “VIZIO has also expertly changed their business over time, like building and quickly scaling a profitable advertising business. Pairing it with Walmart Connect will be impactful and allow us to invest in our business even further on behalf of our customers.” As announced Feb. 20, Walmart signed a deal to acquire VIZIO and its SmartCast Operating System for $11.50 per share in cash, equating to a fully diluted equity value of approximately $2.3B. Walmart and VIZIO will continue to operate separately for the foreseeable future. William Wang will continue to lead VIZIO as CEO, reporting to Dallaire. Due to certain transaction-related costs associated with the acquisition, Walmart expects the transaction to be slightly dilutive to EPS both in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and for fiscal year 2026. To finance the acquisition, Walmart plans to use cash and/or debt. Internal Rate of Return for this transaction is expected to be ahead of Walmart’s reported return on investment.

