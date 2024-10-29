News & Insights

Stocks

WALLIX Enhances Cybersecurity with New Password Management Solution

October 29, 2024 — 03:36 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wallix Group SA (FR:ALLIX) has released an update.

WALLIX Group SA has launched WALLIX One Enterprise Vault, a SaaS solution aimed at enhancing cybersecurity by managing personal passwords. This digital vault helps organizations centralize credentials, reduce the risk of data breaches, and comply with security standards while improving user experience and productivity. By integrating features like multi-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption, WALLIX continues to strengthen its position in identity and access management.

For further insights into FR:ALLIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.