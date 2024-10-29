WALLIX Enhances Cybersecurity with New Password Management Solution

Wallix Group SA (FR:ALLIX) has released an update.

WALLIX Group SA has launched WALLIX One Enterprise Vault, a SaaS solution aimed at enhancing cybersecurity by managing personal passwords. This digital vault helps organizations centralize credentials, reduce the risk of data breaches, and comply with security standards while improving user experience and productivity. By integrating features like multi-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption, WALLIX continues to strengthen its position in identity and access management.

