Wall Street Soars After Encouraging Economic Data

Wall Street finished Thursday on a high note, holding onto impressive midday gains that followed upbeat consumer and jobs data that added to hopes of a soft economic landing. In response, the Dow closed with a 554-point lead, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also landed firmly in the black with their sixth consecutive daily wins.
5 Things to Know Today
- Costly medications may be getting cheaper for elderly Americans. (CNBC)
- J.D. Vance and Tim Walz have agreed on a debate date. (MarketWatch)
- Fed meeting minutes and more ahead.
- What pushed Walmart stock to new highs.
- Ulta Beauty stock gets a Buffett bump.
Oil Breaks Back-to-Back Losses
Oil futures moved higher after back-to-back losses, as investors weighed the outlook for demand in China and the threat of a full-fledged confrontation between Iran and Israel. For the session, September-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.18, or 1.5%, to close at $78.16 a barrel.
Gold prices rose alongside the greenback and Treasury yields today. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $2,499.20 per ounce.
