Wall Street Soars After Encouraging Economic Data

Wall Street finished Thursday on a high note, holding onto impressive midday gains that followed upbeat consumer and jobs data that added to hopes of a soft economic landing. In response, the Dow closed with a 554-point lead, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also landed firmly in the black with their sixth consecutive daily wins.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Breaks Back-to-Back Losses

Oil futures moved higher after back-to-back losses, as investors weighed the outlook for demand in China and the threat of a full-fledged confrontation between Iran and Israel. For the session, September-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.18, or 1.5%, to close at $78.16 a barrel.

Gold prices rose alongside the greenback and Treasury yields today. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $2,499.20 per ounce.

