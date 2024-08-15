News & Insights

Wall Street Soars After Encouraging Economic Data

August 15, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Wall Street finished Thursday on a high note, holding onto impressive midday gains that followed upbeat consumer and jobs data that added to hopes of a soft economic landing. In response, the Dow closed with a 554-point lead, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also landed firmly in the black with their sixth consecutive daily wins.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Everything that weighed on Snowflake stock today.
  • Don't buy the DocuSign stock dip just yet.
  • Plus, the week ahead; WMT's record highs; and Ulta Beauty's new investor.

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Costly medications may be getting cheaper for elderly Americans. (CNBC)
  2. J.D. Vance and Tim Walz have agreed on a debate date. (MarketWatch)
  3. Fed meeting minutes and more ahead.
  4. What pushed Walmart stock to new highs.
  5. Ulta Beauty stock gets a Buffett bump.

Oil Breaks Back-to-Back Losses

Oil futures moved higher after back-to-back losses, as investors weighed the outlook for demand in China and the threat of a full-fledged confrontation between Iran and Israel.  For the session, September-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.18, or 1.5%, to close at $78.16 a barrel.

Gold prices rose alongside the greenback and Treasury yields today. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $2,499.20 per ounce.

