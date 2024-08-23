News & Insights

Markets

Wall Street Closes Week Higher After Fed Remarks

August 23, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street locked in its second consecutive week of gains today, surging into the weekend amid optimism for an interest rate cut next month. Indices took off and finished near session highs after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary at the Jackson Hole Symposium featured this key line: “the time has come for policy to adjust.”

For the session, all three major benchmarks turned in outsized gains, with the Dow and Nasdaq adding 462 and 258 points, respectively. Despite the broad market surge, the the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), logged a modest weekly win of its own.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Summary 0823

NYSE Nasdaq 0823

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. The crypto industry has made sizeable donations to the 2024 election. (CNBC)
  2. Economists say Mortgage rates are on their way to 6%. (MarketWatch)
  3. Analysts praises Warby Parker stock growth potential.
  4. UBS cut its rating on this casino stock.
  5. Brokerage note helps Roku stock to best day of the year.

Earnings 0823

UVOL 0823

Gold Prices Settle Near All-Time High

Oil prices scraped together a solid win today, with October-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude adding $1.82, or 2.5%, to close at $74.83, but lost 0.9% on the week amid worries tied to the outlook for crude demand.

Bullion got a boost as well, with prices closing near record highs after Powell's speech. For the session, gold for December delivery gained $29.60, or 1.2%, to settle at $2,546.30. For the year, gold prices have added nearly 23%.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.