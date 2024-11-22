News & Insights

Stocks

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Paychex Stock?

November 22, 2024 — 05:52 am EST

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart ->

Rochester, New York-based Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses. With a market cap of $51 billion, Paychex's operations span the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Paychex has underperformed the broader market over the past year. PAYX stock has gained 19.1% on a YTD basis and 19.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) surge of 24.1% on a YTD basis and 30.1% over the past 52 weeks.

Narrowing the focus, Paychex has also underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 20.1% gains in 2024 and 24.6% returns over the past year.

www.barchart.com

Although Paychex has lagged behind the broader market over the past year, it has showcased impressive resilience recently. PAYX stock price surged 4.9% after the release of its better-than-expected Q1 earnings on Oct. 1. Given the U.S. labor market is gradually returning to its pre-pandemic levels and wage inflation has moderated, Paychex is off to a solid start in fiscal 2025, the company reported a 2.5% year-over-year growth in total revenues, reaching $1.3 billion, surpassing analysts’ topline projections. Professional employer organization and insurance solutions revenues have surged 7.2% to $319.3 million. Meanwhile, Paychex maintained a strong expense discipline, reporting a notable 1.8% increase in adjusted EPS to $1.16, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations.

Paychex has continued to invest in its go-to-market capabilities and products to drive innovation that meets the realities of the post-pandemic marketplace. It introduced several new products: Paychex Flex Engage, Paychex Flex Perks, and Paychex Recruiting Copilot, demonstrating the company's approach toward growth and innovation. These digital and AI-driven solutions are designed to help its clients attract new talent and retain and strengthen their workforce.

For the current fiscal year, ending in May 2025, analysts expect Paychex to report a 5.5% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $4.98. Moreover, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed analysts’ earnings estimates in the past four quarters.

PAYX has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend “Hold,” one advises “Moderate Sell,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell” rating.

www.barchart.com

This configuration has been consistent over the past months.

On Oct. 2, Citigroup Inc. (C) analyst Peter Christiansen maintained a “Neutral” rating and a price target of $145, representing a premium of only 2.2% to current price levels.

As of writing Paychex is trading above its mean price target of $133.60. The Street-high price target of $148 suggests a potential upside of just 4.4% to current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C
PAYX
XLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.