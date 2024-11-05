News & Insights

Stocks

Walker & Dunlop sources $110M to refinance NYC multifamily portfolio

November 05, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Walker & Dunlop announced that it facilitated a $110M refinancing for an 18-property multifamily portfolio in New York City. Originally acquired in 2021 by a joint venture between Davean Holdings and Meadow Partners, the portfolio currently consists of 112 multifamily units and 29 commercial units located in some of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city including the East Village and Park Slope…”Given the consistent demand from New York City renters to live in these preferred locations, we anticipate portfolio vacancy to remain significantly below the city’s average over the long term,” said Adam Schwartz, senior managing director and co-head of New York Capital Markets at Walker & Dunlop. “We are excited to collaborate once again with the Davean and Meadow teams and look forward to watching them successfully execute on their business plan.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.