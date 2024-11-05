Walker & Dunlop sources $110M to refinance NYC multifamily portfolio

Walker & Dunlop announced that it facilitated a $110M refinancing for an 18-property multifamily portfolio in New York City. Originally acquired in 2021 by a joint venture between Davean Holdings and Meadow Partners, the portfolio currently consists of 112 multifamily units and 29 commercial units located in some of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city including the East Village and Park Slope…”Given the consistent demand from New York City renters to live in these preferred locations, we anticipate portfolio vacancy to remain significantly below the city’s average over the long term,” said Adam Schwartz, senior managing director and co-head of New York Capital Markets at Walker & Dunlop. “We are excited to collaborate once again with the Davean and Meadow teams and look forward to watching them successfully execute on their business plan.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.