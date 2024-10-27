News & Insights

Walkabout Resources Secures Funding Amid Shipping Delays

October 27, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Walkabout Resources Ltd. (AU:WKT) has released an update.

Walkabout Resources Ltd. has secured a A$600,000 bridging loan from directors and major shareholders to address cash flow challenges caused by shipping delays at Dar es Salaam, impacting their Lindi Jumbo graphite exports. The company has also negotiated an extension of its senior debt obligations and aims to meet high demand for its products by increasing production rates. This financial maneuvering reflects Walkabout’s strategic efforts to stabilize operations and meet market demands.

