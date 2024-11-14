Wai Kee Holdings Signs Concrete Supply Deal with Quon Hing

Wai Kee Holdings Limited (HK:0610) has released an update.

Wai Kee Holdings Limited has entered into a three-year Framework Agreement with Quon Hing for the sale of concrete, beginning January 2025. This agreement is part of Wai Kee’s strategy to supply concrete to Quon Hing and other suppliers when their production falls short. The transactions are considered connected under Hong Kong’s listing rules, necessitating reporting and annual reviews but exempting the need for independent shareholders’ approval.

