News & Insights

Stocks

Wai Kee Holdings Signs Concrete Supply Deal with Quon Hing

November 14, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wai Kee Holdings Limited (HK:0610) has released an update.

Wai Kee Holdings Limited has entered into a three-year Framework Agreement with Quon Hing for the sale of concrete, beginning January 2025. This agreement is part of Wai Kee’s strategy to supply concrete to Quon Hing and other suppliers when their production falls short. The transactions are considered connected under Hong Kong’s listing rules, necessitating reporting and annual reviews but exempting the need for independent shareholders’ approval.

For further insights into HK:0610 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.