Wacom Co. to Acquire Own Shares Enhancing Shareholder Value

Wacom Co. has announced a strategic move to acquire up to 4 million of its own shares, equivalent to 2.83% of outstanding shares, with a total acquisition cost of 2 billion yen by January 20, 2025. This decision, part of its ‘Wacom Chapter 3’ business direction, aims to enhance shareholder value by utilizing current investment opportunities and favorable financial conditions.

