Wacoal Holdings Announces Stable Interim Dividend

Wacoal Holdings Corp. has announced a stable interim dividend of 50.00 yen per share, with a focus on enhancing shareholder value through consistent profit distribution and strategic investments. The total dividend payout amounts to 2,709 million yen, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining its financial health and rewarding its investors.

