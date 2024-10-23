Wabtec Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, EPS View Up

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation ( WAB ) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.00, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87. The bottom line improved 17.6% year over year due to higher sales and operating margin expansion.

Wabtec’s bullish EPS guidance looks encouraging. WAB now expects its 2024 adjusted EPS in the range of $7.45-$7.65, which is higher than the prior guidance of $7.20-$7.50. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.48 lies within the updated guidance.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Revenues of $2.66 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 billion. The top line grew 4.4% year over year due to higher sales of the Freight and Transit segments.

Segmental Highlights

Freight net sales of $1.93 billion increased 2.6% year over year. Results were boosted by the strong performance of Services and Digital, which rose 16.5% and 12.7%, respectively. The actual segmental sales figure was below our expectations of $1.97 billion.

Freight segment’s adjusted operating margin increased 2.9 points to 24.1%. Adjusted operating margin benefited from higher sales, improved gross margin and operating expenses.

In the Transit segment, net sales grew 9.6% year over year to $733 million due to strong aftermarket sales. The actual segmental sales figure was higher than our projections of $653 million. The segmental adjusted operating margin increased to 12.8% from 12.5% in the third quarter of 2023.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Quote

Other Details of Q3

The adjusted operating margin increased 1.8 points to 19.7%. The operating margin benefited from higher sales and improved gross margins.

Total operating expenses in the reported quarter increased by $25 million to $447 million.

Wabtec exited the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $410 million compared with $595 million at the prior-quarter end. Long-term debt was $3.52 billion compared with $3.49billion at the second-quarter end.

During the reported quarter, WAB repurchased shares worth $599 million and paid $35 million in dividends.

2024 Guidance

Wabtec’s revenue guidance remains unchanged in the range of $10.25 billion-$10.55 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.39 billion lies within the guidance.

For 2024, management expects operating cash flow conversion to be greater than 90%.

WAB’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Currently, WAB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

WAB shares have gained 49.5% so far this year, outperforming its industry as well as the S&P 500, of which the company is a key member.

YTD Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines ( DAL ) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 47 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.50 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Earnings decreased 26.11% on a year-over-year basis, mainly due to high labor costs.

Revenues of $15.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.37 billion and increased 1.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.59 billion, flat year over year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.49 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 but declined 17.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.07 billionsurpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion but fell 3% year over year. The downfall was owing to a 5% and 6% decrease in gross revenue per load in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT), respectively, a decline in load volume of 10% and 6% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), respectively, and 6% fewer stops in Final Mile Services (FMS). These were partially offset by JBI load growth of 5%, which included growth in both the transcontinental and eastern networks, and a 3% increase in revenue per load in ICS. Total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased less than 1% from the year-ago reported quarter.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL )reported third-quarter 2024 EPS (excluding 43 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.33, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10. Earnings decreased 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating revenues of $14.84 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.76 billion. The top line increased 2.5% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand. This was driven by a 1.6% rise in passenger revenues (which accounted for 91.3% of the top line) to $13.56 billion. Almost 45,559 passengers traveled on UAL flights in the third quarter, up 2.7% year over year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.