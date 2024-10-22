News & Insights

WA1 Resources Reports High-Grade Discoveries at West Arunta

October 22, 2024 — 05:50 pm EDT

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.

WA1 Resources Ltd has reported promising results from its extensive drilling efforts at the West Arunta Project in Western Australia, with over 15,000 meters drilled this year. The company has identified high-grade niobium and rare earth element mineralization, bolstering prospects for early development in key zones. Ongoing drilling aims to update the Mineral Resource estimate by early 2025, supporting further pre-development activities.

