WA1 Resources Reports High-Grade Discoveries at West Arunta

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.

WA1 Resources Ltd has reported promising results from its extensive drilling efforts at the West Arunta Project in Western Australia, with over 15,000 meters drilled this year. The company has identified high-grade niobium and rare earth element mineralization, bolstering prospects for early development in key zones. Ongoing drilling aims to update the Mineral Resource estimate by early 2025, supporting further pre-development activities.

For further insights into AU:WA1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.