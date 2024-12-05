VVC Exploration Reaffirms Growth at AGM

VVC Exploration (TSE:VVC) has released an update.

VVC Exploration Corporation successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving the election of directors and reappointment of auditors. The company’s leadership reaffirmed its commitment to advancing high-growth projects in natural resources, including helium production and green energy technologies.

