VVC Exploration Reaffirms Growth at AGM

December 05, 2024 — 04:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VVC Exploration (TSE:VVC) has released an update.

VVC Exploration Corporation successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving the election of directors and reappointment of auditors. The company’s leadership reaffirmed its commitment to advancing high-growth projects in natural resources, including helium production and green energy technologies.

