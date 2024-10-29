VUMC teams with Masimo to bring Radius VSM to patients in the ED

Masimo (MASI) announced that Vanderbilt University Medical Center VUMC , a renowned healthcare facility in Nashville, Tennessee, is piloting the use of the Masimo Radius VSM patient-worn vital signs monitor with Masimo Patient SafetyNet supplemental remote monitoring in the Emergency Department ED and nontraditional care spaces. Launched as part of a successful pilot program aimed at tackling the ongoing crisis of emergency room congestion, Radius VSM has been used on hallway beds, in the emergency medical service offload area, and on patients in the waiting room who are typically only monitored periodically – thus providing continuous, wireless monitoring for those who may otherwise be left vulnerable to unexpected deterioration…Bilal Muhsin, Chief Operating Officer of Masimo, said, “We are excited to partner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to bring Radius VSM to vulnerable patients in the emergency department, where continuous monitoring is not the norm. A core tenet of our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care by taking noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications-and one of the ways we achieve that is through continued innovation. With Radius VSM, clinicians have the power of cutting-edge technology in a modular, scalable design that’s both easy to use and comfortable for the patient. The applications are virtually limitless, and I cannot wait to see how the use of this technology is expanded to enhance patient safety not only in the emergency department, but across the continuum of care.”

