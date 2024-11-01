News & Insights

Vulcan Minerals Gains Shareholder Approval in AGM

November 01, 2024

Vulcan Minerals (TSE:VUL) has released an update.

Vulcan Minerals Inc. has successfully received shareholder approval for all resolutions during its annual general meeting, including the election of board members and the appointment of an auditor. The company, which holds a significant stake in Atlas Salt Inc., continues its focus on metal exploration projects in Newfoundland.

