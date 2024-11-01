Vulcan Minerals Gains Shareholder Approval in AGM

Vulcan Minerals (TSE:VUL) has released an update.

Vulcan Minerals Inc. has successfully received shareholder approval for all resolutions during its annual general meeting, including the election of board members and the appointment of an auditor. The company, which holds a significant stake in Atlas Salt Inc., continues its focus on metal exploration projects in Newfoundland.

For further insights into TSE:VUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.