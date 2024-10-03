VUG and VHT: 2 Vanguard ETFs with Growth Potential, According to Analysts

Vanguard is an investment management company that offers a wide range of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These ETFs provide investors with a convenient and cost-effective way of gaining exposure to diverse industries. Today, we have focused on two such ETFs – Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) – with more than 10% upside potential projected by analysts over the next twelve months.

Let’s take a look at what Wall Street thinks about these two ETFs.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

The VUG ETF seeks to track the performance of the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index. The ETF attempts to replicate the target index by holding each stock in about the same proportion. VUG has $140.32 billion in assets under management (AUM) and has a low expense ratio of 0.04%. Further, the ETF has returned 10.96% in the past six months.

Turning to Wall Street, VUG ETF has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 166 Buys, 23 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the last three months. At $431.78, the average VUG ETF price target implies a 13.86% upside potential.



Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

The VHT ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Index (IMI)/Health Care 25/50. This index is made up of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the healthcare sector. The VHT ETF aims to hold each stock in approximately the same proportion as it appears in the index. It has $18.56 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.1%. Over the past six months, VHT ETF has generated a return of 7%.

On TipRanks, VHT has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 348 Buys, 62 Holds, and five Sells assigned in the last three months. At $318.86, the average VHT ETF price target implies a 13.84% upside potential.

Concluding Thoughts

The Vanguard ETFs offer several benefits, such as exposure to large companies, low cost, and long-term capital appreciation opportunities. Furthermore, these ETFs have better liquidity, allowing investors to buy and sell shares conveniently.

